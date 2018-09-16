Video: Theft of produce stand cash box in Darien

On two occasions, a cash box from a produce stand, The Cornercopia, at Route 77 and Route 20 in Darien has been stolen.

After the first burglary, a more secure lock was installed and the thieves took the entire red plate steel cash box.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects.

The two people in this video (who brought their dogs with them, and one of the men can be seen apparently hitting one of the dogs at about the 1:50 mark) are possible suspects and the owners of the fruit stand are asking anybody with information to come forward and contact local law enforcement.

The State Police are handling the investigation. To report any information that may assist in the investigation, call (585) 343-5000.