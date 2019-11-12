Video: Thomas Rocket Car progress report

Video Sponsor

While it's taking longer than the original estimated, work on restoring the Thomas Rocket Car continues, led by Dick McClurg at Old World Collision in Batavia.

The prototype car of the future was originally designed by Charles D. Thomas, born in Batavia in 1910, and built by Norm Richardson at a shop near Main and Oak. Once restored it will be on public display in Batavia at a location yet to be determined. It will also be available for parades and community events.

To complete the restoration, donations are still appreciated. Those wishing to make donations should contact Jeffrey Ackerman at Affordable Floor Covering, (585) 345-1108.

For previous coverage, click here.