Video: Waste Management truck strikes bridge in Le Roy, natural gas tanks explode

Video Sponsor

A driver of a Waste Management truck that police believe was 13' 6" high, including its natural gas fuel tanks atop its waste bin, tried passing under a train bridge over Mill Street in Le Roy this afternoon.

The problem: the bridge is only 12' 6" high.

Two of the tanks atop the truck carrying compressed natural gas, to fuel the truck, exploded. The other two were damaged and leaked off their contents.

Nobody was injured in the blast.

A witness said the driver managed to get out of the truck and run from the explosions while a tank spun in the street "like a top."

One of the tanks landed in two pieces in the Oatka Creek, more than 150 yards away.

Mill Street reopened after the roadway was cleared of debris. The bridge was damaged, with a large crack visible in the concrete buttress. An engineer for Rochester and Souther Railroad, owners of the track and bridge, is driving from Massachusetts tonight to inspect the damage and determine whether the bride is safe for trains to cross. In the meantime, the bridge is closed to train traffic.