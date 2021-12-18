Local Matters

December 18, 2021 - 7:03pm

Video: Wreaths Across America at the WNY National Cemetery

posted by Howard B. Owens in wny national cemetery, video, David Bellavia.
Former Batavia resident David Bellavia, a Medal of Honor recipient, was the featured speaker today in a ceremony honoring veterans who have passed away and are buried at the WNY National Cemetery.

The event, Wreaths Across America, took place today at military cemeteries across America.  Friends, family members, and volunteers laid wreaths at the grave sites of the men and women who served this nation.

