December 18, 2021 - 7:03pm
Video: Wreaths Across America at the WNY National Cemetery
posted by Howard B. Owens in wny national cemetery, video, David Bellavia.
Video Sponsor
Former Batavia resident David Bellavia, a Medal of Honor recipient, was the featured speaker today in a ceremony honoring veterans who have passed away and are buried at the WNY National Cemetery.
The event, Wreaths Across America, took place today at military cemeteries across America. Friends, family members, and volunteers laid wreaths at the grave sites of the men and women who served this nation.
Recent comments