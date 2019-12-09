Visiting with Google in Chicago

This morning, both Billie and I are flying to Chicago for a local news conference sponsored by Google.

Google is flying in local publishers from all over the country to talk about local news, both how technology is shaping the way news is covered and what tools are available to help with revenue.

We return on Thursday.

Our evenings will be free and since I've been to Chicago a few times, I'm looking forward to taking Billie to some of my favorite restaurants and bars.

We have coverage lined up for while we're gone and of course, we'll have computers with us so you can still expect to find local news on the site while we're traveling.