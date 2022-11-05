November 5, 2022 - 2:14pm
Vivify celebrates one year in business this month
posted by Howard B. Owens in VivIFY Hydration Lounge and Medispa, batavia, Business.
Vivify Hydration Lounge & Medispa is celebrating its first year in business this month and besides the balloon display, created by Balloons by Sherri, Vivify is holding an open house on Nov. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. with raffles, demos, and promotions.
Vivify is located at 413 E Main St, Batavia.
Call (585) 449-9258 by Nov. 12 to RSVP for the open house.
