Vivify celebrates one year in business this month

Vivify Hydration Lounge & Medispa is celebrating its first year in business this month and besides the balloon display, created by Balloons by Sherri, Vivify is holding an open house on Nov. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. with raffles, demos, and promotions.

Vivify is located at 413 E Main St, Batavia.

Call (585) 449-9258 by Nov. 12 to RSVP for the open house.

