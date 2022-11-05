Local Matters

November 5, 2022 - 2:14pm

Vivify celebrates one year in business this month

posted by Howard B. Owens in VivIFY Hydration Lounge and Medispa, batavia, Business.

Vivify Hydration Lounge & Medispa is celebrating its first year in business this month and besides the balloon display, created by Balloons by Sherri, Vivify is holding an open house on Nov. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. with raffles, demos, and promotions.

Vivify is located at 413 E Main St, Batavia.  

Call (585) 449-9258 by Nov. 12 to RSVP for the open house.

