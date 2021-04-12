Volleyball: Le Roy notches seventh victory on Senior Night

Le Roy's volleyball team celebrated Senior Night on Friday both with a congratulatory celebration for the class of 2021 but also with a three-set victory over Haverling, 25-24, 25-10, 25-22.

The Knights are 7-0 on the season with three regular-season matches to go.

Seniors feted were:

Delcina Cassidy

Jillian Curtis

Delaney Ingles

Jamie Staba

Abbie Woodworth

Photos by Tim McArdle.