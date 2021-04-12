Local Matters

April 12, 2021 - 11:30am

Volleyball: Le Roy notches seventh victory on Senior Night

posted by Howard B. Owens in volleyball, sports, Le Roy.

eypabckxeaempaz.jpg

Le Roy's volleyball team celebrated Senior Night on Friday both with a congratulatory celebration for the class of 2021 but also with a three-set victory over Haverling, 25-24, 25-10, 25-22.

The Knights are 7-0 on the season with three regular-season matches to go.

Seniors feted were:

  • Delcina Cassidy
  • Jillian Curtis
  • Delaney Ingles
  • Jamie Staba
  • Abbie Woodworth

Photos by Tim McArdle.

eypasjjweaix5in.jpg

eypasjfxaagjuy7.jpg

eypasjgwqayu2pr.jpg

eypabcvwgaezyfx.jpg

eypasjhweaq3uex.jpg

