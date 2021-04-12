April 12, 2021 - 11:30am
Volleyball: Le Roy notches seventh victory on Senior Night
posted by Howard B. Owens in volleyball, sports, Le Roy.
Le Roy's volleyball team celebrated Senior Night on Friday both with a congratulatory celebration for the class of 2021 but also with a three-set victory over Haverling, 25-24, 25-10, 25-22.
The Knights are 7-0 on the season with three regular-season matches to go.
Seniors feted were:
- Delcina Cassidy
- Jillian Curtis
- Delaney Ingles
- Jamie Staba
- Abbie Woodworth
Photos by Tim McArdle.
