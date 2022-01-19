Volvo struck by truck with plow on Bank Street Road, no injuries

A Volvo SUV was struck by a pickup truck with a front plow attached at about 5:30 as it turned onto Bank Street Road at Assemblyman R Stephen Hawley Drive in Batavia.

The truck driver allowed the driver of the Volvo to sit in his truck while awaiting emergency responders. She was uninjured, he said.

There is a stop sign on Hawley drive and Bank Street Road has no stop sign at that intersection.

Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS responded.