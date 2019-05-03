Voters approve Richmond Memorial Library budget

Voters approved the Richmond Memorial Library budget, with a spending increase of $25,350, by an 82.3 percent margin, Director Bob Conrad announced.

Norm Argulsky, board president, won a second five-year term and Jessica Ecock-Rotondo was elected to her first five-year term.

The libraries total budget for 2019-20 is $1,521,067.

Under the state's tax cap law, the library could have increased tax revenue by $60,000 but the trustees held the increase to $25,350.

The library tax rate will be .0288 cents per thousand or less than $3 for a home assessed at $100,000.

Full budget details can be found in the library's newsletter (pdf).