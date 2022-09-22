Warrant issued for man arrested multiple times and fails to appear in City Court

Andrew Draper

A 43-year-old Batavia man who has been arrested at least six times this year failed to show up in City Court on his criminal matters, and the attorney appointed to represent him said he couldn't locate him.

Attorney Robert Stossel said he tried the former employer of Andrew Draper and several of Draper's family members, and nobody knows where he is. The attorney also said he has several phone numbers potentially associated with Draper and was unable to contact him.

Stossel said that Draper has made one prior court appearance so he is aware of his obligation to appear in court.

Judge Thomas Burns issued a warrant for Draper's arrest.

In the past year, Draper has been arrested on charges of petit larceny (three times), criminal mischief 4th, DWI, and criminal contempt.