Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 14, 2022 - 2:23pm

Warsaw man dies in crash in Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Le Roy, notify.

A 66-year-old man from Warsaw died yesterday as the result of injuries sustained in a crash on Route 19 in Le Roy at 1:20 p.m.

Following the accident, Duane R. Hamill was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to State Police, Hamill was driving a 1994 Ford F-15o pickup truck southbound on Route 19 when the truck swerved into the oncoming lane and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Trax.  The pickup truck exited the roadway and overturned, ejecting Hamill.  

The name of the other driver was not released by State Police. That person was transported to Strong with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break