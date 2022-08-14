Warsaw man dies in crash in Le Roy

A 66-year-old man from Warsaw died yesterday as the result of injuries sustained in a crash on Route 19 in Le Roy at 1:20 p.m.

Following the accident, Duane R. Hamill was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to State Police, Hamill was driving a 1994 Ford F-15o pickup truck southbound on Route 19 when the truck swerved into the oncoming lane and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Trax. The pickup truck exited the roadway and overturned, ejecting Hamill.

The name of the other driver was not released by State Police. That person was transported to Strong with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.