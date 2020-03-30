WBTA Main and Center Special: COVID-19: A Local View

Video Sponsor

This is audio from today's special hour-long Main and Center: COVID-19: A Local View, hosted by Dan Fischer.

Guests included:

Dr. Tara Gellasch, Chief Medical Officer of UMMC

Dr. Danielle Notebaert, Chief of Emergency Medicine at UMMC

Timothy Yeager, Coordinator of Genesee County Emergency Management

and Mari Hamilton, Public Health Educator, Genesee Orleans Health Depts.

NOTE: This was recorded before the afternoon announcement of a local death and new additional cases.