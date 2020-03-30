Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 30, 2020 - 9:47pm

WBTA Main and Center Special: COVID-19: A Local View

posted by Howard B. Owens in wbta, news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Video Sponsor

This is audio from today's special hour-long Main and Center: COVID-19: A Local View, hosted by Dan Fischer.

Guests included:

  • Dr. Tara Gellasch, Chief Medical Officer of UMMC
  • Dr. Danielle Notebaert, Chief of Emergency Medicine at UMMC
  • Timothy Yeager, Coordinator of Genesee County Emergency Management
  • and Mari Hamilton, Public Health Educator, Genesee Orleans Health Depts.

NOTE: This was recorded before the afternoon announcement of a local death and new additional cases.

Calendar

March 2020

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button