March 30, 2020 - 9:47pm
WBTA Main and Center Special: COVID-19: A Local View
This is audio from today's special hour-long Main and Center: COVID-19: A Local View, hosted by Dan Fischer.
Guests included:
- Dr. Tara Gellasch, Chief Medical Officer of UMMC
- Dr. Danielle Notebaert, Chief of Emergency Medicine at UMMC
- Timothy Yeager, Coordinator of Genesee County Emergency Management
- and Mari Hamilton, Public Health Educator, Genesee Orleans Health Depts.
NOTE: This was recorded before the afternoon announcement of a local death and new additional cases.