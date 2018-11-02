WBTA's Jerry Warner enters hospice care

Jerry Warner, whose velvet voice kept listeners of WBTA informed and entertained for more than 30 years, is in hospice care, the radio station reported today.

More than a year ago, Warner, a resident of Oakfield, retired from the station due to ill-health.

Warner, who hosted the morning show Main and Center, is being cared for at Crossroads House.

Those who wish to send Warner a card of support can mail it in care of Crossroads House, ​11 Liberty St., Batavia, NY 14020.