June 29, 2022 - 5:06pm

West Main Wine & Spirits changing ownership

posted by Howard B. Owens in west main wine & spirits, batavia, business, news.

img_0941_chris_blossom.jpg

Chris Blossom has sold his business, West Main Wine & Spirits to T.J. Woodward.

Blossom provided this message for the community:

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Batavia community and the surrounding areas for supporting our business for the past 13 years.   I could not have done it without the support of my family, friends, amazing staff and especially our loyal customers of West Main Wine and Spirits. 

I would like to wish the new ownership all the best.  The store may be under new ownership, but you will still see familiar faces.

I couldn’t have had the success that I did without all of you.  It has been fun, challenging and more than I could have ever dreamed possible.  I have built friendships with customers and sales reps that I will always cherish.

A special thank you to my wife for her support behind the scenes and all staff members past and present.  I will forever have fond memories of being a business owner in Batavia!

Thank you!  Wishing you all health and happiness!

Chris Blossom

