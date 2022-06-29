West Main Wine & Spirits changing ownership

Chris Blossom has sold his business, West Main Wine & Spirits to T.J. Woodward.

Blossom provided this message for the community:

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Batavia community and the surrounding areas for supporting our business for the past 13 years. I could not have done it without the support of my family, friends, amazing staff and especially our loyal customers of West Main Wine and Spirits.

I would like to wish the new ownership all the best. The store may be under new ownership, but you will still see familiar faces.

I couldn’t have had the success that I did without all of you. It has been fun, challenging and more than I could have ever dreamed possible. I have built friendships with customers and sales reps that I will always cherish.

A special thank you to my wife for her support behind the scenes and all staff members past and present. I will forever have fond memories of being a business owner in Batavia!

Thank you! Wishing you all health and happiness!

Chris Blossom