Western OTB denies report of FBI investigation into contracts

Officials at Western Regional OTB released a statement this afternoon flatly denying a report that there is an FBI investigation into "lucrative contracts" for "politically wired" companies.

Buffalo-based Investigative Post reported that the FBI is looking into contracts granted to firms with ties to OTB Chairman Richard Bianchi, a member of the Monroe County Conservative Party’s executive committee, and CEO Henry Wojtaszek, former chairman of the Niagara County Republican Committee.

Reporter Jim Heaney wrote that the story is based on multiple unnamed sources. He wrote that an FBI spokesperson would neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.

Batavia Downs and Western OTB spokesman Ryan Hasenauer released the following statement: