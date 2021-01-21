While other counties struggle, Genesee County expecting enough vaccines for next week's clinics

While clinics in Erie County are being canceled because of a statewide COVID-19 vaccine shortage, Genesee County will receive its anticipated 100 doses for three scheduled clinics next week, a Health Department public information officer said today.

"We have just received notification we will be receiving the same allocations as we did this past week -- 100 for Genesee and 200 for Orleans," said Nola Goodrich-Kresse.

At the same time, she said, state officials informed local officials not to expect an increase in available doses any soon.

"We may receive the same amount (in coming weeks) or possibly less," she said.

While some counties have scheduled clinics in the past, leading to concealed appointments and difficulty then of rescheduling appointments, Goodrich-Kresse said that isn't an issue in Genesee County.

"Some counties chose to schedule their COVID vaccine clinics in advance in the hope supplies would be available," she said. "We, however, took a more conservative approach and are only scheduling clinics when we know we have vaccine and for the amount of vaccine we are getting. We believe this will be somewhat less frustrating and we will not have canceled clinics."

For more information on the upcoming clinics, appointments, and the availability of vaccines through pharmacies, click here.