Whiz Khalifa plays concert at Darien, 33 arrested

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department during the Whiz Khalifa Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Sunday:

Arthur J. Meaney IV, 19, of W. River Road, Grand Island, is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration 2nd after allegedly being found in possession of a fictitious license and then refusing to be placed under arrest by struggling with Deputies. Arthur was arraigned in Darien Court and remanded to jail in lieu of $2500 bail.

Elijah R. Giles, 24, of E. State Street, Albion, is charged with obstructing governmental administration 2nd and disorderly conduct after allegedly causing a disturbance in the medical treatment area at Darien Lake and then interfering with the process of his arrest.

Ryan A. Diana, 21, of Britany Lane, Pittsford, is charged with obstructing governmental administration 2nd and disorderly conduct after allegedly causing a disturbance in the medical treatment area at Darien Lake and then interfering with the process of his arrest.

Matthew D. Pantera, 25, of Homecrest Drive, Amherst, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Michelle M. Seneca, 42, of Cosad Road, Seneca Falls, is charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly causing a disturbance in the Darien Lake Hotel.

Emily C. Kornack, 18, of Landmark Lane, Pittsford, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Jaycee V. Jones Jr., 18, of Clarence Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with Harassment 2nd after allegedly punching another person in the eye.

Joseph M. Folvarick, 42, of Wheeler Street, Tonawanda, is charged with Harassment 2nd after allegedly having physical contact with another person.

Darius A. Hamilton, 30, of Kehr Street, Buffalo, is charged with obstructing governmental administration 2nd and Trespass after allegedly refusing to leave the Concert Venue after being told to leave several times and then interfering with the process of his arrest.

Dominic G. Santamaria, 22, of Overbrook Avenue, Tonawanda, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly pushing a Live Nation Security Officer.

Brennan K. Callen, 18, of Flynn Road, Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Nicholas G. Curre, 21, of Corral Drive, Penfield, is charged with criminal trespass 3rd and Trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue and then entering the concert venue after having been ejected and arrested and told not to return.

Connor T. O’Keefe, 20, of Autumn Lane, Lewiston, is charged with Trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

A 17-year-old of Rumsey Road, Buffalo, is charged with criminal Trespass 3rd and Trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue and then entering the concert venue after having been ejected and arrested and told not to return.

Timothy J. Lloyd, 19, of S. Grosvenor Avenue, Brighton, is charged with criminal Trespass 3rd and Trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue and then entering the concert venue after having been ejected and arrested and told not to return.

Matthew E. Dickerson, 21, of Timberwood Drive, Hilton, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Brianna L. Stiegler, 19, of Graystone Lane, Orchard Park, is charged with criminal Trespass 3rd and criminal Impersonation 2nd after allegedly reentering the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return and then identifying herself as her sister.

Spencer K. Deridder, 20, of Misty Meadow Way Fairport, is charged with criminal Trespass 3rd and Trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue and then entering the concert venue after having been ejected and arrested and told not to return.

Devin M. O’Dell, 19, of Smith Road, Canandaigua, is charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly causing a disturbance at the concert venue exit.

Gray H. Benhal, 20, of Middle Cheshire Road, Canandaigua, is charged with Trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Austin J. Allen, 19 of Clovermeadow Lane, Farmington, is charged with Trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Christopher A. Rasbin, 21, of West Ave Newark, is charged with criminal trespass 3rd and Trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue and then entering the concert venue after having been ejected and arrested and told not to return.

A 17-year-old of Proximity Lane, Victor, is charged with Trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Jacob G. Damelio, 19, of Angels Path Webster, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

A 17-year-old of Edendery Cir. Fairport, is charged with Trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Abbey L. Heist, 20, of Chesapeake Lane, W. Henrietta, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Kaylee A. Horn, 20, of Elaine Drive, Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

A 17-year-old of Wheat Road, Clifton Springs, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Derrick C. Jones, 18, of South Street, Clifton Springs, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Thomas J. Miller Jr., 18, of Edgemere Drive, Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Sonia D. Vasquez, 20, of Underwood Ave Hilton, Arrested for criminal possession of a Weapon 4th after allegedly being found in possession of a stun gun while entering the Darien Lake Parking Lot.

Jacob L. Masterson, 18, of County Rd 15 Filmore, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Thomas C. Emerson, 18, of Skyline Drive, Corning, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.