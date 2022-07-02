Whole Lotta Love from Zep fans for tribute band at Batavia Downs

The Mighty Zep -- in the form of tribute band Get the Led Out -- landed hard and loud -- just the way Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham should be represented -- at Batavia Downs on Friday.

A capacity crowd rocked right along with a full set of Led Zeppelin classics.

Get the Led Out -- a six-piece group -- provides faithful renditions of Zeppelin studio-recorded hits as fans have known them through the eras of vinyl LPs, 8-track and cassette tapes, CDs, and streaming. GTLO is Paul Sinclair, Paul Hammond, Tommy Zamp, Phil D'Agostino, Adam Ferraioli, and Eddie Kurek.

Photos by Howard Owens.