July 2, 2022 - 8:00am

Whole Lotta Love from Zep fans for tribute band at Batavia Downs

posted by Howard B. Owens in Get the Led Out, Led Zeppelin, Batavia Downs, news, music, arts, entertainment.

The Mighty Zep -- in the form of tribute band Get the Led Out -- landed hard and loud -- just the way Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham should be represented -- at Batavia Downs on Friday.

A capacity crowd rocked right along with a full set of Led Zeppelin classics. 

Get the Led Out -- a six-piece group -- provides faithful renditions of Zeppelin studio-recorded hits as fans have known them through the eras of vinyl LPs, 8-track and cassette tapes, CDs, and streaming.  GTLO is Paul Sinclair, Paul Hammond, Tommy Zamp, Phil D'Agostino, Adam Ferraioli, and Eddie Kurek.

Photos by Howard Owens.

