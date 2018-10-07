Williamsville man killed after BMW collides with Bethany ambulance on Route 63

Investigators have yet to determine why a 2015 BMW driven by 61-year-old Syed L. Rahman, of Williamsville, crossed the center line and crashed into an ambulance from the Bethany Fire Department on Route 63 just before midnight Saturday.

Rahman was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Don Coleman.

A heavy rain storm was passing through the area at the time of the crash. There's a slight curve in the road near the area of the crash scene.

Rahman was northbound on Ellicott Street Road. The ambulance, driven by volunteer medic James L. Duval, 65, of Bethany, was southbound. The ambulance and three-person crew was returning to the Bethany station after handling an earlier EMS call. Since the crew wasn't on a call, the ambulance was not in emergency mode, no lights or siren, and was not carrying a patient.

Durval and crew members Christopher Page and Melody Davis, all volunteers, were not seriously injured but were transported to UMMC for evaluation and treatment.

Duval, is the former Genesee County Planning Director. He retired in 2012 after 36 years as a county employee.

The accident investigation is being handled by Deputy Andrew Mullen. Assisting at the scene were Chief Deputy Joseph Graff, Investigator Chad Minuto, Sgt. John Baiocco, Sgt. Jason Saile, the Bethany Fire Department, Stafford Fire Department, Town of Batavia Fire Department, and Mercy EMS.

