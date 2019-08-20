Williamsville man killed in motorcycle crash in Indian Falls

Investigators do not know why Michael N. Block, 50, of Williamsville, apparently lost control of his motorcycle at sometime before 7 p.m. last night in the area of 1027 Sliker Road but the resulting crash cost Block his life.

Block was driving a 2000 Yamaha going west on Sliker Road. He failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway. Block and his bike exited the road on the north shoulder and traveled through a hedgerow. Block struck several trees and lost his helmet. It was found wedged in a tree. Block came to rest in an open field.

Emergency responders were originally dispatched at 7:02 p.m. for a report of a male lying in a field unconscious. While deputies were in route dispatchers were updated by a first-responder that the male had no pulse and was not breathing and that he had been involved in a motorcycle crash.

Pembroke Fire, Indian Falls Fire, Alabama Fire, and Mercy EMS were dispatched.

When deputies arrived, CPR was in progress.

Block was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by Chief Deputy Brian Frieday, Sgt. Michael Lute, Investigator Howard Carlson, Deputy Mathew Clor, and Deputy Andrew Mullen. Accident reconstruction was completed by Sgt. James Diehl and Deputy Kyle Krzemien. Dickinson's Towing assisted at the scene.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.