December 17, 2020 - 9:42pm
With 48 positive test, Genesee County reaches 220 active COVID cases
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County received 48 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1620 positive cases.
- The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Bethany, Byron, Darien, Elba, LeRoy, Oakfield, and Pavilion.
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s.
- 27 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 24 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 2 of the new positive cases are residents at LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.
- Orleans County received 38 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 968 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre, Carlton, Clarendon, Murray, Ridgeway, Shelby, and Yates.
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and 80’s.
- 8 of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 12 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 2 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- One of the new positives counted on 12/16/20 was determined not to be an Orleans County resident and has been deleted from our total numbers
- We are saddened to report the COVID-related death of one of a community resident. The individual was over 65 years old. We will not be releasing any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual during this very difficult time.