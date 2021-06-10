With Labor Daze back on 2021 calendar, lots of work to do in Oakfield to get ready

It looks like there will be a Labor Daze celebration in Oakfield in 2021 after all.

Jamie Lindsley said the Oakfield Betterment Committee "jumped at the chance to reevaluate" hosting the event with COVID-19 restrictions lifted.

"Everything is planned and ready to go," Lindsley said. "Now we just need our local officials to help us get this done in a very compressed time frame."

Lindsley confirmed today that both the town and village are on board with supporting putting together a Labor Daze celebration even on short notice.

"What both are able to do complement each other and we're able to move forward," she said.

The late start on planning means a lot of work for a lot of people over the next three months.

"There are many challenges we will face in the planning of this event this year," Lindsley said. "From sponsorships to volunteers, we will need a lot of help getting Labor Daze going on short notice."

Photo: File photo from 2018 Labor Day Parade in Oakfield.