Woman falls off motorcycle on Route 20 in Bethany

Bethany Fire has been dispatched to Route 20 and Transit Road for a woman who fell off a motorcycle.

A chief on scene reports back pain and possible extremity injuries. The chief says he doesn't see anything too traumatic.

The woman was a passenger on the bike it it appears to have been a slow fall.

Mercy Flight out of Olean is on a ground standby until Mercy medics arrive on scene and can evaluate the patient.

UPDATE 12:24 p.m.: Mercy Flight is not required.

UPDATE 12:35 p.m.: Patient being transported to Strong. Bethany back in service.