November 6, 2022 - 12:23pm

Woman falls off motorcycle on Route 20 in Bethany

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Bethany.

Bethany Fire has been dispatched to Route 20 and Transit Road for a woman who fell off a motorcycle.

A chief on scene reports back pain and possible extremity injuries. The chief says he doesn't see anything too traumatic.

The woman was a passenger on the bike it it appears to have been a slow fall.

Mercy Flight out of Olean is on a ground standby until Mercy medics arrive on scene and can evaluate the patient.

UPDATE 12:24 p.m.: Mercy Flight is not required.

UPDATE 12:35 p.m.: Patient being transported to Strong. Bethany back in service.

