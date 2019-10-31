Woman in Batavia accused of selling drugs to Task Force agents

Linda Thomas

A 64-year-old woman living in Batavia has been arrested on suspicion of selling controlled substances following an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force.

Linda P. Thomas, of West Main Street, is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd, criminal sale of a controlled substance, 5th, and criminal sale of a controlled substance, 5th.

Thomas is accused of selling hydrocodone to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force and alprazolam to an agent on two other occasions.

Thomas was arraigned in County Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.