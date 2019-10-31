Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 31, 2019 - 11:54am

Woman in Batavia accused of selling drugs to Task Force agents

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, batavia.
thomaslindamug2019.jpg
      Linda Thomas

A 64-year-old woman living in Batavia has been arrested on suspicion of selling controlled substances following an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force.

Linda P. Thomas, of West Main Street, is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd, criminal sale of a controlled substance, 5th, and criminal sale of a controlled substance, 5th.

Thomas is accused of selling hydrocodone to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force and alprazolam to an agent on two other occasions.

Thomas was arraigned in County Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Calendar

October 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button