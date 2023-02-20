Woman killed by felled tree in Alexander

A person in Alexander was killed this morning by a tree that fell on her at the WNY Gas & Steam Engine Association grounds on Gillate Road.

According to State Police, the tree was being cut down on the property and fell in the path of a 65-year-old woman.

Neighbors called 9-1-1, and the tree was removed with a tractor.

Troopers and medical staff attempted life-saving measures.

According to State Police, the scene was consistent with with an accidental death and foul play is not suspected.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.