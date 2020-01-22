Women who stole $350K from elderly victims reportedly stops making restitution payments, warrant issued for her arrest

Heidi Schollard

A Batavia woman who stole more than $350,000 from elderly people was making progress until recently on paying restitution, according to District Attorney Lawrence Friedman.

Heidi L. Schollard, 47, of 161 Bank St., was ordered in 2012 to make restitution payments of $500 a month.

Friedman said records indicate Schollard made more than 100 payments, reducing the amount she owes to her victims from $350,729.40 to $335,290.11.

Then the payments stopped.

So she was ordered to appear in court today.

She didn't show up.

A warrant was issued for her arrest.

In 2017, Schollard was having trouble making restitution payments and asked to have the restitution order amended. Judge Charles Zambito kept her restitution at $500 a month.

Schollard stole the money from two elderly victims between 2006 and 2011. She pled guilty in 2012 to three counts of grand larceny, 3rd, which are Class D felonies, and a single count of grand larceny, 4th, a Class E felony. She was sentenced to the maximum possible prison term by then-County Court Judge Robert C. Noonan.