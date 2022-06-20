Local Matters

June 20, 2022 - 1:35pm

Yankees win Le Roy Little League championship

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, le roy little league, sports, baseball.

leroypic_1.jpg

Le Roy Little League completed its 70th season last week with the Yankees winning the Scanlan Cup Trophy.

The Yankees won the best of three championship series two games to zero.

Team members are Jude Christ, Austyn Silvernail, Anthony Warner, Michael Warner, Ryan O’Geen, Blake Biracree, Wyatt Whipple, Lucas Miller, Blake Fetzer, and Aiden Weise. Coaches were Jeremy Warner, Barry Christ, Dan O’Geen, and Marty Biracree

Information and photo submitted by Jeremy Warner

 

