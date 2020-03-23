You (probably) ain't going nowhere while gas prices are down

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.13, down 13 cents since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.62. The New York State average is $2.40 – down 9 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.70.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.45 (down 3 cents since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.41 (down 4 cents since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.48 (down 7 cents since last week)

Rochester -- $2.39 (down 6 cents since last week)

Rome -- $2.40 (down 12 cents since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.34 (down 6 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.39 (down 9 cents since last week)

The national average price for a gallon of gas has dropped 25 cents over the past two weeks. Pump prices continue to decline around the country as oil prices have decreased significantly in response to the increasing public health and economic impact of COVID-19 and the crude price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

COVID-19 has forced gas prices down dramatically. Unfortunately, with limited travel and tourism, consumers are not benefiting.

Analysts with Oil Price Information Service (OPIS), which supplies gas price information to AAA, expect prices to continue to drop – possibly to $1.25 - $1.50 nationally by May. Some states are already below the $2 mark.