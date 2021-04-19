YWCA celebrates 110th anniversary, bestows annual empowerment awards

The local chapter of the YWCA celebrated 110 years of service to the community by honoring three people and another organization that have helped make Genesee County's recent history a bit better on Saturday evening.

Receiving Frances G. Francis Empowerment awards were Dorothy "Cricket" Avery, Nancy C. Brach, Jill Kratz, and the Rotary Club of Batavia.

Francis was the founder of the YWCA in Batavia.

The event was held at the Genesee Country Village and Museum in Caledonia.

Photo: Jill Smith with award winner Dorothy Avery.

Dorothy (Cricket) Avery

Dorothy Avery has been employed for 21 years as the Exhibits Manager for Guilford Press, based in New York City.

Before Guilford, Avery worked for the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, Planned Parenthood of Northern New York, Tennessee Protection & Advocacy, and the New York State Child Care Coordinating Council.

She graduated from SUNY Cobleskill with an AA degree in Social Science, and from the University at Albany with a BA degree in Political Science.

Avery is a founding member and president of GLOW Women Rise, which is an all-volunteer organization committed to elevating and empowering women in the GLOW region. GLOW Women Rise (GWR) started in August of 2018 and since that time has become an incorporated 501c3 not-for-profit organization.

GLOW Women Rise’s goal is to raise our collective voices supporting all women while recognizing the need to center our work on Black, Asian, Indigenous, Latinx, Trans, and other groups of women who have been ignored and perpetually left out of conversations.

GWR has assisted women from the YWCA Domestic Violence Program, has provided court support for women and their families, cosponsored anti-racism community discussions, and facilitates an annual Empowerment Forum.

During COVID-19, GLOW Women conducted numerous food drives and collected personal care items for women and families in need. After being on the sidelines for much of 2020, GWR looks forward to a robust calendar this year.

Photo: Millie Tomidy-Pepper with award-winner Nancy Brach.

Nancy E. Brach

Brach is vice president and co-owner of Brach Machine Inc., a worldwide supplier to the high-pressure die-casting industry. The business was started in 1985 and incorporated in 1993. It currently employs 19 people.

Her background includes a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from the University of Buffalo School of Management, several years of retail banking experience, and more than a decade of tax preparation.

In addition to her career, Brach served as treasurer for the Batavia First Presbyterian church for 14 years and is currently on their personnel and finance committees. She also sang in the choir for the last 20 years!

Brach volunteered at the YWCA from 1997-2007, serving both on the board of directors and as a member of both the finance and personnel committees during that time.

She is currently a member of the North American Die Casting Association, the Genesee Area Personnel Association and she serves on the Perkins Advisory Committee at Genesee Community College.

When you don’t find Brach at work or busy with one of her volunteer pursuits, you may find her riding her bike somewhere within a 30-mile radius of her home.

Photo: Lucille DiSanto with award winner Jill Kratz.

Jill Kratz

Husband: John

Children: Colin, Kaylie, Kaitlin

College: Fredonia State and Buffalo State College Business: Owner and Operator Commit to Well (local meal-prep company)

Commit to Well was founded three years ago to fill a need in our community for easy access to fresh, nutritious, prepared meals. Being a family living with various autoimmune diseases, we wanted our meals to fill a void in our area for people who wanted to keep up with their nutritional needs in their busy lives.

Our mission quickly became clear: reach out to as many people in our community and give them access to overall better health and wellness with our prepared meals. We have clients both young and old. Some have special dietary restrictions and some just want to maintain better overall health and wellness.

Since its founding, Commit to Well has been out in the community donating to organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, United Memorial Medical Center, the YWCA and its Safehouse.

Commit to Well has also reached out to our youth with after school programs empowering children with the knowledge and importance of your health through nutrition as well as movement and positive behavior.

Programs such as Commit to Well kids where children made healthy meals and snacks, and Like a Girl where young girls did small workouts and enjoyed a heathy snack.

We hope to continue to help our community achieve superior health and wellness!

Photo: Lucille DiSanto and Ed Leising, representing the Rotary Club of Batavia.

Rotary Club of Batavia

Batavia Rotary is a community service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the community and world.

Rotary is a secular organization open to all persons regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, or political preference. There are 34,282 clubs and over 1.2 million members worldwide. Rotary’s primary motto is “Service above Self” and we abide by the 4 Way Test.

The Gala Committee: Millie Tomidy-Pepper (executive director of the YWCA in Batavia), Jill Smith, Sue Chiddy, Cindy Zarcone, Lucille DiSanto, Eva Graham, Lindsey Reed, Justina Garner. Lindsey Reed is holding a portrait of Frances G. Francis. Not pictured, Rosalie Maguire-Simon.

Photos by Howard Owens. Write-ups of award winners submitted by the YWCA.