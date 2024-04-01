Accident reported on Route 63 at Starr Road, Pavilion

Two ambulanced are requested to Ellicott Street Road and Starr Road, Pavilion, for an accident involving a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle.

One person reportedly unable to get out of a vehicle.

Mercy Flight was on standby but is canceled.

Pavilion Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

Stafford Fire quested to shutdown traffic at Route 20 and Route 63 and Le Roy Fire requested to shutdown traffic at Route 19 and Route 63.

Traffic is blocked in both directions on Route 63 by the accident.

UPDATE 5:31 p.m.: One person extricated.