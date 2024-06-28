Additional security, Kmart parking access, and track grooming among measures passed by OTB board

The Western Regional OTB Board of Directors passed multiple resolutions at its regular meeting on Thursday.
Highlights:
- Hire Kim Crawford at a cost of $155,661 to maintain the race track in 2024 and 2025, which includes resurfacing, rebanking, and maintaining the track at the highest possible level. The contract runs July 27 through Feb 27 (72 live race dates) and July 26, 2025 through Dec. 6, 2025 (56 live race dates).
- Contract with Quality Inn and Suites, 8250 Park Road, Batavia, to provide four units at the hotel to accommodate up to nine groomers, required under an agreement with the New York Horsemen's Association, at a cost not to exceed $40,000. Quality Inn and Suites was the only hotel in the area that responded to a request for proposal.
- Contract with the Genesee County Sheriff's Office is to provide law enforcement officers with assistance with security at Batavia Downs from June 1 to May 31, 2025, at a cost of $150,000.
- Contract with Batavia PD to provide law enforcement officers for additional security at the concert venue on concert nights, June 10 through Aug. 31, for a cost of $35,000.
- In order to provide additional parking for customers, contract with DAB LLC to allow parking in the former Kmart parking lot at a cost of $80,000.