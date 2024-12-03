'After Further Review' catching the ears of sports fans in Genesee County

The crew of After Further Review, the new sports and music talk show on WBTA, with Jim Ernst, Erik Triftshauser, Steve Pies, and Marc Tillery.

Photo by Howard Owens.

If it's your habit to greet people with a "Go Buffalo" 365 days a year, a new radio show on Wednesday mornings on WBTA might be for you.

After Further Review is a local take—featuring Jim Ernst, Erik Triftshauser, Steve Pies, and Marc Tillery—on the Bills and the Sabres, local high school sports, some national sports, and an enthusiastic discussion of the hosts' other shared passion: music.

"It's your front-row seat for sports, hits and headlines," said Ernst, station owner and co-host. "That's our slogan."

The show airs at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.

They talk about the Blue Devils, the Aggies, the Trojans, the Bees, the Lancers, and ever other high school sports program as much as they talk about the Bills and the Sabres. With hockey coming up, BND United will be a frequent topic of conversation.

They like to go deep into music, too, Ernst said.

"Every episode, we each pick one song, break it down a little bit, and talk a little bit about the group," Ernst said. "Like yesterday, I picked 'More Than a Feeling' because we were right there at High Mark Stadium, and it's Jim Kelly's favorite song."

"We like to say It's mind over matter. If it's not on our mind, it really doesn't matter," Triftshauser quipped.