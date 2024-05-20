 Skip to main content

Alexander Fire shows off rec hall renovations, installs officers, presents awards at annual dinner

By Howard B. Owens
Matt Pietrzykowski was named Firefighter of the Year by the Alexander Volunteer Fire Department. Presenting the award were Sean McPhee and Ryan Hinz. 
Photo by Howard Owens.

Alexander Volunteer Fire Department members were proud to show off their renovated rec hall on Saturday during its 2024 awards and installation dinner.

With freshly painted walls, ceiling and a newly poured epoxy floor, the $50,000 renovation gives the hall a fresher, newer look.

It was also a night to recognize a few of the department's key contributors in 2023, including Firefighter of the Year Matt Pietrzykowski, who responded to a fatal fire in February.  He was the firefighter who found the deceased's body and was commended for his career and professionalism in handling the situation.

Jim Burkhardt and Regan McPhee were named EMS Providers of the Year. 

Regan McPhee received the Chief's Award.

The newly installed officers are, on the Firematic side:

  • James Burkhardt, chief
  • Nathan Fix, deputy chief
  • Thomas Green, 1st assistant chief
  • Anthony Johnston, 2nd assistant chief
  • Matthew Pietrzykowski, 3rd assistant chief
  • Jenny McPhee, EMS captain
  • Todd Fleenor, EMS lieutenant
  • Nicholas Yackeren, truck lieutenant
  • Lance Scharlau, training captain
  • Bernie Fix, safety officer
  • John Meier, parade chairman
  • Heidi Richmond, parade co-chairman

Administrative officers:

  • Sean McPhee, president
  • Thomas Green, vice-president
  • Amanda Donnelly, recording secretary
  • Heidi McPhee, financial secretary
  • Barbara Pietrzykowski, treasurer
  • Robert Spiers, chaplin
  • and, trustees Matthew Fernaays, Nathan Fix, Amanda Donnelly, Nicholas Yackeren, Anthony Johnston, Darlene Merle, Matthew Pietrzkowski, and Matthew Grimes.
Jim Burkhardt and Regan McPhee were named EMS Providers of the Year. Presenting the awards were Todd Fleenor and Jenny McPhee.
Photo by Howard Owens
Regan McPhee received the Chief's Award from Jim Burkhardt.
Photo by Howard Owens.
Department President Sean McPhee with remarks during the ceremony.
Photo by Howard Owens.
Installation of officers.
Photo by Howard Owens.
Honoring members who passed.
Photo by Howard Owens.
Honoring members who have passed, including former member Sgt. Thomas Sanfrello, with a Stetson on the right, who died in the line of duty on March 10.
Photo by Howard Owens.

