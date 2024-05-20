Alexander Fire shows off rec hall renovations, installs officers, presents awards at annual dinner

Matt Pietrzykowski was named Firefighter of the Year by the Alexander Volunteer Fire Department. Presenting the award were Sean McPhee and Ryan Hinz.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Alexander Volunteer Fire Department members were proud to show off their renovated rec hall on Saturday during its 2024 awards and installation dinner.

With freshly painted walls, ceiling and a newly poured epoxy floor, the $50,000 renovation gives the hall a fresher, newer look.

It was also a night to recognize a few of the department's key contributors in 2023, including Firefighter of the Year Matt Pietrzykowski, who responded to a fatal fire in February. He was the firefighter who found the deceased's body and was commended for his career and professionalism in handling the situation.

Jim Burkhardt and Regan McPhee were named EMS Providers of the Year.

Regan McPhee received the Chief's Award.

The newly installed officers are, on the Firematic side:

James Burkhardt, chief

Nathan Fix, deputy chief

Thomas Green, 1st assistant chief

Anthony Johnston, 2nd assistant chief

Matthew Pietrzykowski, 3rd assistant chief

Jenny McPhee, EMS captain

Todd Fleenor, EMS lieutenant

Nicholas Yackeren, truck lieutenant

Lance Scharlau, training captain

Bernie Fix, safety officer

John Meier, parade chairman

Heidi Richmond, parade co-chairman

Administrative officers:

Sean McPhee, president

Thomas Green, vice-president

Amanda Donnelly, recording secretary

Heidi McPhee, financial secretary

Barbara Pietrzykowski, treasurer

Robert Spiers, chaplin

and, trustees Matthew Fernaays, Nathan Fix, Amanda Donnelly, Nicholas Yackeren, Anthony Johnston, Darlene Merle, Matthew Pietrzkowski, and Matthew Grimes.

Photo by Howard Owens

Regan McPhee received the Chief's Award from Jim Burkhardt.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Department President Sean McPhee with remarks during the ceremony.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Installation of officers.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Honoring members who passed.

Photo by Howard Owens.