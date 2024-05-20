Alexander Fire shows off rec hall renovations, installs officers, presents awards at annual dinner

Alexander Volunteer Fire Department members were proud to show off their renovated rec hall on Saturday during its 2024 awards and installation dinner.
With freshly painted walls, ceiling and a newly poured epoxy floor, the $50,000 renovation gives the hall a fresher, newer look.
It was also a night to recognize a few of the department's key contributors in 2023, including Firefighter of the Year Matt Pietrzykowski, who responded to a fatal fire in February. He was the firefighter who found the deceased's body and was commended for his career and professionalism in handling the situation.
Jim Burkhardt and Regan McPhee were named EMS Providers of the Year.
Regan McPhee received the Chief's Award.
The newly installed officers are, on the Firematic side:
- James Burkhardt, chief
- Nathan Fix, deputy chief
- Thomas Green, 1st assistant chief
- Anthony Johnston, 2nd assistant chief
- Matthew Pietrzykowski, 3rd assistant chief
- Jenny McPhee, EMS captain
- Todd Fleenor, EMS lieutenant
- Nicholas Yackeren, truck lieutenant
- Lance Scharlau, training captain
- Bernie Fix, safety officer
- John Meier, parade chairman
- Heidi Richmond, parade co-chairman
Administrative officers:
- Sean McPhee, president
- Thomas Green, vice-president
- Amanda Donnelly, recording secretary
- Heidi McPhee, financial secretary
- Barbara Pietrzykowski, treasurer
- Robert Spiers, chaplin
- and, trustees Matthew Fernaays, Nathan Fix, Amanda Donnelly, Nicholas Yackeren, Anthony Johnston, Darlene Merle, Matthew Pietrzkowski, and Matthew Grimes.