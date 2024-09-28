Alexander sustains first loss of season to high-scoring Avon

The Alexander Trojans faced a team that has proven a juggernaut so far in 2024 and Friday night's game at GCC proved to be another large-margin win for the Avon Braves.

The Braves beat the Trojans 41-14.

Alexander scored in the second quarter when Brody Hackman carried the ball in from one yard out. The PAT kick was blocked.

In the fourth quarter, Kingston Woods scored on a 14-yard run. The Trojans converted on a two-point run.

Ryder Reichert carried the ball 10 times for 82 yards. Woods finished with 54 yards rushing.

On defense, Dylan Pohl led the Trojans with 2.5 QB sacks, two tackles for loss and three tackles overall. ree Safety Duke Snyder had eight tackles for the Trojans.

The Trojans fall to 3-1, and Avon moves to 4-0 on the season

Photos by Philip Casper.