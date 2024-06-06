Annual Father's Day Retro Jam scheduled again for Oakfield Rod and Gun Club

FIle photo by Howard Owens

The annual Father's Day Retro Jam & Musicians Reunion returns to the Oakfield Road and Gun Club on Sunday, July 16.

There will be live music from 1 to 7 p.m. featuring The Double Image Band, Tim's Healing Committee, Prospect, Front Porch Pickers, Rock-A-Bully's, Bad Sign, Patrice & Friends, and "K" Rick "Howe."

Good fans, families, food, music, friends, and times are promised.

Bring your own lawn chair, cooler, and pop up.

Admission is free with donations accepted for WNY Heroes Inc, supporting veterans.

The club is located at 3199 Maltby Road, Oakfield.