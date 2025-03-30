Area veterans commemorate 50th anniversary of end of Vietnam War at National Cemetery

Photo by Melissa Brooks

The Western New York National Cemetery Council hosted a final Vietnam Veteran Memorial ceremony on Saturday in accordance with a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump during his first term in 2017.

The proclamation was to confirm this nation's commitment to the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, which began on Memorial Day 2012 and will continue through Veterans Day 2025.

The Vietnam War lasted from 1955 to 1975, with the U.S. escalating involvement in 1962. Former President Barack Obama signed the original proclamation to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the war on May 28, 2012.

At the time of the signing, Obama said, “You were often blamed for a war you didn’t start, when you should have been commended for serving your country with valor. You were sometimes blamed for misdeeds of a few, when the honorable service of the many should have been praised. You came home and sometimes were denigrated, when you should have been celebrated. It was a national shame, a disgrace that should have never happened. And that’s why here today we resolve that it will not happen again.”

Guest Speaker Patrick Welch, Phd, Vietnam Vet, Purple Heart recipient

Chaplain Barbara Coe

Amanda Werner sang the National Anthem.

William Joyce of Western New York National Cemetery Council.

