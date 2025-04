Artist Shad Nowicki at Foxprowl on Saturday.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Shad Nowicki, an Ellicottville resident who has gained a national reputation as a pop artist specializing in vivid portraits of movie characters, appeared at Foxprowl Toys and Collectibles on Ellicott Street, Batavia, on Saturday.

He met with fans and discussed his work for six hours.

Owner Bill Hume said Nowicki "has been commissioned directly by many celebrities to do work for them and is very well-known in the Comic-Con circuit."