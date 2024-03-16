At Darien Lake, 'Tommy had it under control'

These are file photos of Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello working on one of his favorite details -- law enforcement at Darien Lake concerts.

In 2012, I did a "ride along" with patrols at the concerts to get a first-hand perspective of what went into dealing with all the issues that used to arise on concert nights.

While I had run into Tom on patrol before, working with him at Darien Lake was really my first chance to get to know him a bit. He struck me as kind, professional, caring, and dedicated.

He took the job seriously without taking himself seriously. There was a complete absence of ego in his approach to enforcing the law.

When two young people climbed up a communications tower, I remember him being simultaneously amused by the folly of it and sincerely concerned about their safety.

At Saturday's funeral service for Sgt. Sanfratello, Sheriff William Sheron spoke of "Tommy" taking charge at Darien Lake.

"As we all know, Tom was the guy out at Darien Lake," Sheron said. "He was the first one there, and he was the last one out. He oversaw that venue for years and years. And again, when Tommy was on, I didn't worry about anything. Tommy, I knew, had things under control. We were dealing with tens of thousands of people and many, many officers. Tommy had it all under control."

Unrelated from Darien Lake, we received two more tributes to Sgt. Sanfratello to share.

Eric Olson, retired from the Sheriff's Office:

I’ve known Tom for a long time. He is a true friend and law enforcement brother. I will miss the 4th of July gatherings and the occasional conversations here and there.

From Deborah Shea, principal financial clerk, Sheriff's Office:

As we navigate through these next few days, I’ve thought a lot about my boss, my friend, my co-worker and most of all, my annoying “big brother” this week. That’s what comes to my mind when I think of Sgt. Tom (Tommy) Sanfratello. We worked 50 feet from each other for 12 years, and we argued and teased one another just like brother and sister, even crying once in a while. He was so maddening at times, but at the end of the day, we were friends, and tomorrow was another day. And when he walked out of the office last Friday and said, as always, “See you Monday, maybe,” it was not supposed to be goodbye! I would sing along to the radio, and he’d say, “Don’t quit your day job,” and of course I’d say, “You wish!” He’d also say, every day, 10 times a day, “Whatever, Shea!” And on occasion, in typical Tommy fashion, he’d tell you, “Sink or swim!” I never thought I’d ever miss these words! His presence In our office was larger than any of us could have imagined until we walked back in Monday morning and the loss hit me immediately. He had his quirks, his funny habits and definitely a Hot Wheels and Lego fetish, but it was him and who he was. He loved to read and joke around and make his funny comments. He loved having his annual Easter egg hunt and fantasy football league. He wore many hats in our office and has big shoes to fill, and it will be a hard act to follow. No matter what he did in his life and career, his biggest accomplishments are his 3 amazing kids, Ian, Kyla and Lexi. He loved them more than life itself. He was not a fall-all-over-you or mushy kind of guy, but he honestly had a big heart and really cared for the people closest to him, especially his family, friends and our department for sure. Thanks for your friendship and all the laughs. You will be, as they say, forever missed and never forgotten! Fly high GS 9

Finally, retired Batavia PD lieutenant James Henning had this to say about Saturday's service: