Author delves into life of Batavia's notorious brothel owner, Edna Gruber

Author David Kinney with his new book, "Batavia's Disorderly House," about Edna Gruber.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Edna Gruber, Batavia's notorious madam who operated a brothel at 101 Jackson St., Batavia, in the middle of the 20th century, is finally the subject of a book about her life.

With a dab of local scandal and a dash of historical intrigue, David Kinney’s new book, "Batavia’s Disorderly House," shines a fresh light on Gruber.

On Tuesday, Kinney, a Washington, D.C. resident, was at Eli Fish Brewing Company for a book signing.

Kinney recounted how a story about Gruber getting roughed up at Horseshoe Lake first piqued his curiosity, setting him on a year-long journey to untangle the real story behind Batavia’s so-called “most famous madam.”

Kinney, whose previous work explored the history of Horseshoe Lake, explained that much of what was known about Gruber came from a 1996 "Genesee Country Magazine" article. That account, he said, he found riddled with errors and gaps, especially regarding Gruber’s early years and family background.

“Many of the things in that article were incorrect,” Kinney said, noting that even Gruber’s granddaughter had been shielded from the true nature of Edna’s business, and family lore was often just plain wrong.

Born Edna Geyer in Buffalo in 1882, Gruber’s early life was marked by hardship. By 13, she was scrubbing floors in barrooms, and she married twice -- first to Joseph Gruber at just 15.

How she transitioned from these humble beginnings to become the proprietor of Batavia’s most infamous brothel was, until now, a mystery even to her descendants.

Kinney’s research, however, has resolved the question of how Edna entered the business and uncovered a significant family secret.

“Most of even the family didn’t know she had a brother, and her brother played a significant role (in her entering the business),” he said.

Gruber’s establishment, regularly raided during Prohibition, was notorious for its clientele and Edna’s ability to retain top legal counsel and pay handsomely for it. Despite her reputation, she was also known for acts of local charity, complicating her legacy in the community.

Kinney said his book will provide new insights into a woman who defied the conventions -- and the censure -- of her time.

