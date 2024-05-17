Batavia beats Greece Olympia in flag football semifinal 24-0

In its second year, for a second time, Batavia's flag football team has a shot at a sectional title in Class B1 after beating Greece Olympia/Odyssey on Thursday 24-0.

The championship game will be played on Tuesday at Monroe Community College, with a game time of 5 p.m., against Greece Athena.

Batavia is the #1 seed in the tournament, and Athena is the #2 seed. Athene won its semifinal game over Monroe 33-0.

On Thursday, Anna Varland was 16-24 passing for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Varland also ran for 91 yards and a TD.

Ella Radley rushed for 117 yards and a TD.

Isabella Walsh had six catches for 55 yards.

Jaimin McDonald, five receptions, 51 yards and a TD.

Kylee Brennan, six flag pulls and an interception. Grace Parker also snagged an interception.

Photos by Mike Ognibene.