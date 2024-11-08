'Batavia Bulldozer' Don Bosseler dies at age 88

A Batavia High School legend, died Wednesday in Atlanta at age 88.

Bossler, a fullback, played seven seasons with the Washington Redskins, amassing 3,112 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He was drafted by the Redskins in the ninth pick of the first round of the 1957 draft.

He was heavily recruited coming out of Batavia HS and was a four-year starter at the University of Miami. In his senior year, MIami finished 8-1-1 and the team was ranked sixth in the nation. He is a member Batavia High School Athletic Hall of Fame, the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, and the College Football Hall of Fame.

He rushed for 1,642 yards at Miami. He was a first team all-American in 1956 (Jim Brown and Johnny Majors were also in that backfield) and was named MVP of the Senior Bowl when he ran for 187 yards.

While at Miami, one sports writer referred to him as "The Batavia Bulldozer."