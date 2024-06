Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO of Batavia Downs, and his wife Caroline Wojtaszek crossing the finish line at Sunday's race.

Photo by Kara Richenberg

On a clear, sunny Sunday morning, 158 people turned out to participate in the Batavia Downs Jackpot 5K, an event that benefited WNY Heroes, Inc.

Batavia resident Justin Vrooman, 24, had the best overall time at 15:09. Second, Matt Oberst, 43, of Farmington, at 15:31.

The top female runner was Miranda Gatto, 19, of Niagara Falls, at 15:22.

This was the second year of the event at Batavia Downs.

Henry Wojtaszek speaking before the race on Sunday.

Photo by Kara Richenberg

Runners at the starting line.

Photo by Mike Richenberg

Kimberly Mills (#35) finished 1st in her age group with a time of 17:16.

Photo by Mike Richenberg

Runners starting the race.

Photo by Mike Richenberg