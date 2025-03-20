Batavia man working with children in Brockport sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Derek Hagen

A 33-year-old Batavia man will serve up to 20 years in federal prison on a conviction of production and possession of child pornography, a U.S district judge ruled on Thursday.

Derek Hagen admitted to the child pornography charges on Sept. 7, 2022. He was arrested in November 2021.

Hagen's most recently known employment at the Brockport Childhood Development Center as an assistant teacher in the infant, toddler, and preschool classrooms.

According to Kyle P. Rossi, assistant U.S. attorney, the evidence compiled against Hagen showed that the former teacher engaged in a pattern of sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 4 and 8. Hagen photographed and videoed himself, subjecting the victim to sexual contact. Hagen then distributed the images to other people over the internet.

Rossi also said that Hagan, while employed in Brockport, produced and possessed sexually explicit images of children entrusted to his care. The children ranged in age from six months to five years. Hagen produced these images while changing diapers and assisting children who were learning to use the bathroom. Hagen distributed the images of these children to other individuals over the internet.

Hagen also possessed approximately 50,000 images and videos of child pornography that he received from others via the internet.

The case was investigated by the State Police, Homeland Security, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.