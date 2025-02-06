Batavia Players aims to keep audience in suspense with Christie's 'The Mousetrap' this weekend

Opening tomorrow at the Main St. 56 Theater in Batavia is the Batavia Players' production of Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap."

A murder mystery, it is Christie's most popular play and is directed by Sophie Houseman.

Set in a cozy guesthouse nestled in the snowy English countryside, run by a husband and wife new to the hospitality business, a group of strangers becomes trapped by a snowstorm. When a police detective arrives with chilling news—a killer is among them—secrets begin to unravel, and tensions rise.

Everyone is a suspect in this classic whodunit, filled with Christie’s signature twists and turns.

Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $24 for adults at the door and $22 for students and seniors. Tickets are $2 cheaper if purchased online.

Photos by Howard Owens.