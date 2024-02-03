Batavia resident sustains life-altering injuries in skiing accident, friends stepping up to assist

JT Turnbull

JT Turnbull, a lifelong Batavia resident, was seriously injured in a skiing accident on Jan. 27, and his friends have stepped forward to help raise money to assist him once he's released from the hospital.

Turnbull, who sustained a broken back in the accident, may never walk again. He is likely paralyzed from his waist down.

He is expected to be at Erie County Medical Center for four to six weeks, undergoing treatment and physical therapy.

Once released, his home will require modifications to make it more accessible.

Friends have established a fundraising effort on GoFundMe, and according to the page, Turnbull lost his skis and hit a pole, slamming into it backward at 40 mph. He had disks in his back shattered, a broken foot, and a dislocated shoulder.

Since the accident, he has undergone multiple surgeries.

Turnbull graduated from Batavia High School in 2018, where he played hockey, anchoring the team as the goalie. He attended Siena College for two years, where he also played hockey, before transferring to the University at Buffalo, where he earned a degree in history.

After college, he went to work for the Tompkins Insurance Agency, where he has remained employed.

His parents are Tom and Michelle Turnbull.

Tom was a long-time publisher of the Batavia Daily News before becoming president of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce. He retired from that job a couple of years ago. Michelle is a retired physical education teacher who continues to sub for BOCES. Both have been active volunteers in the community, with Tom serving in the Batavia Rotary Club, including running the annual baseball tournament, and Michelle being involved in parent volunteer groups and sports boosters.

The GoFundMe page set a goal of raising $50,000 to assist JT. Over the course of the first day, it's already raised nearly $30,000 from 231 donors. For more information, click here.