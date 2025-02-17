Batavia woman dies in crash in Alexander on Sunday

The State Police report that a 54-year-old woman from Batavia died in a head-on collision on Route 98 in Alexander on Sunday.

Anya R. Rambuski was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident was reported at about noon on Sunday.

According to troopers, Rambuski lost control of her 2016 Buick Encore, which was traveling northeast, and struck a 2021 Jeep Cherokee that was traveling southwest on Alexander Road.

The driver of the Jeep, whose name was not released, sustained minor injuries.

The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in this investigation.