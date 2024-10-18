 Skip to main content

Batavia's Class of 2025 spend Friday morning making a difference in their community

By Howard B. Owens
BHS make a difference day 2024
After doing her part of fill a school supplies bag at the NYS School for the Blind in Batavia, Cassndra Kesler flashes a peace sign for the camera while LIsa Robinson helps Andy Burton finish the bag. Kesler and Burton are both seniors at Batavia High School.  On Friday, the Class of 2025 participated in Make a Difference Day, a day of volunteering at avarious locations in Batavia and elsewhere in Genesee County.
Photo by Howard Owens.

Batavia High School's Class of 2025 was out in force in the community on Friday, helping to make a difference in the lives of community members and the organizations that serve them.

This was the 25th year BHS seniors participated in Make A Difference Day.

"Make A Difference Day is something we look forward to every year," said Superintendent Jason Smith. "It's amazing to see our seniors rolling up their sleeves and helping out all over our community. It shows our students that they can make a real difference right here at home, and it also gives them a sense of community pride and an appreciation for all the wonderful places that make Batavia special. It also sets a great example for our younger students to see these seniors pitching in. It's all about building a stronger community together and teaching our students that giving back isn't just important, it's rewarding too."

The organizations this year were:

  • All Babies Cherished
  • Batavia Cemeteries
  • Batavia Community Garden
  • Batavia Peace Garden
  • City of Batavia Maintenance - starting at the bike trail on Route 33
  • Crossroads House
  • First United Methodist Church
  • Genesee County Parks
  • Genesee Co Youth Bureau
  • Gen-Orleans Arts Council
  • Holland Land Museum
  • Main St. 56 Theatre
  • Mercy Flight
  • NYS School for the Blind
  • Salvation Army
  • The Manor House
  • YMCA
BHS make a difference day 2024
London Graham and Jaydah Williams were having a lot of fun checking out the infant jumpers in the storage room, while helping to straighten it up, at All Babies Cherished.
Photo by Howard Owens.
BHS make a difference day 2024
Taelynn Bragg and Gabriella Hammil get instructions from Rev. Wayne Mort, pastor at Batavia United Methodist Church, on preparing this Sunday's church bulletin.
Photo by Howard Owens. 
BHS make a difference day 2024
United Methodist Church
Photo by Howard Owens
BHS make a difference day 2024
All Babies Cherished
Photo by Howard Owens
BHS make a difference day 2024
All Babies Cherished
Photo by Howard Owens
BHS make a difference day 2024
Salvation Army
Photo by Howard Owens
BHS make a difference day 2024
Salvation Army
Photo by Howard Owens
BHS make a difference day 2024
Community Garden
Photo by Howard Owens
BHS make a difference day 2024
Holland Land Office Museum
Photo by Howard Owens
BHS make a difference day 2024
Holland Land Office Museum
Photo by Howard Owens
BHS make a difference day 2024
Peace Garden
Photo by Howard Owens
BHS make a difference day 2024
Peace Garden
Photo by Howard Owens
BHS make a difference day 2024
Peace Garden
Photo by Howard Owens

Authentically Local