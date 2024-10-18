Batavia's Class of 2025 spend Friday morning making a difference in their community

After doing her part of fill a school supplies bag at the NYS School for the Blind in Batavia, Cassndra Kesler flashes a peace sign for the camera while LIsa Robinson helps Andy Burton finish the bag. Kesler and Burton are both seniors at Batavia High School. On Friday, the Class of 2025 participated in Make a Difference Day, a day of volunteering at avarious locations in Batavia and elsewhere in Genesee County.

Batavia High School's Class of 2025 was out in force in the community on Friday, helping to make a difference in the lives of community members and the organizations that serve them.

This was the 25th year BHS seniors participated in Make A Difference Day.

"Make A Difference Day is something we look forward to every year," said Superintendent Jason Smith. "It's amazing to see our seniors rolling up their sleeves and helping out all over our community. It shows our students that they can make a real difference right here at home, and it also gives them a sense of community pride and an appreciation for all the wonderful places that make Batavia special. It also sets a great example for our younger students to see these seniors pitching in. It's all about building a stronger community together and teaching our students that giving back isn't just important, it's rewarding too."

The organizations this year were:

All Babies Cherished

Batavia Cemeteries

Batavia Community Garden

Batavia Peace Garden

City of Batavia Maintenance - starting at the bike trail on Route 33

Crossroads House

First United Methodist Church

Genesee County Parks

Genesee Co Youth Bureau

Gen-Orleans Arts Council

Holland Land Museum

Main St. 56 Theatre

Mercy Flight

NYS School for the Blind

Salvation Army

The Manor House

YMCA

London Graham and Jaydah Williams were having a lot of fun checking out the infant jumpers in the storage room, while helping to straighten it up, at All Babies Cherished.

Taelynn Bragg and Gabriella Hammil get instructions from Rev. Wayne Mort, pastor at Batavia United Methodist Church, on preparing this Sunday's church bulletin.

