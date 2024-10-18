Batavia's Class of 2025 spent Friday morning making a difference in their community

Batavia High School's Class of 2025 was out in force in the community on Friday, helping to make a difference in the lives of community members and the organizations that serve them.
This was the 25th year BHS seniors participated in Make A Difference Day.
"Make A Difference Day is something we look forward to every year," said Superintendent Jason Smith. "It's amazing to see our seniors rolling up their sleeves and helping out all over our community. It shows our students that they can make a real difference right here at home, and it also gives them a sense of community pride and an appreciation for all the wonderful places that make Batavia special. It also sets a great example for our younger students to see these seniors pitching in. It's all about building a stronger community together and teaching our students that giving back isn't just important, it's rewarding too."
The organizations this year were:
- All Babies Cherished
- Batavia Cemeteries
- Batavia Community Garden
- Batavia Peace Garden
- City of Batavia Maintenance - starting at the bike trail on Route 33
- Crossroads House
- First United Methodist Church
- Genesee County Parks
- Genesee Co Youth Bureau
- Gen-Orleans Arts Council
- Holland Land Museum
- Main St. 56 Theatre
- Mercy Flight
- NYS School for the Blind
- Salvation Army
- The Manor House
- YMCA