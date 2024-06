Association President Trish Hammerl and Tom Sardou.

Photo by Howard Owens.

The Bergen Business Civic Association honored Tom and Chris Sardou to celebrate Viking Valhalla Restaurant's and the Rose Garden Bowl and Volleyball Center's 70th anniversary.

Tom's parents, Doc and Mary Sardou, purchased the restaurant in 1954 when it was already 30 years old. Tom was 13 at the time. In 1957, they added a bowling alley.

It's been a mainstay of the Bergen community throughout its history.

In 2009, the Chamber of Commerce honored it as Business of the Year.