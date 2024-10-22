Bergen man accused in federal court of possessing illegal machine guns, gun parts in multiple locations

Peter Celentano, of Bergen, was charged in U.S. District Court on Tuesday with illegal possession of machine guns.

Authorities searched his residence on Rochester Street and property associated with him in Lyndonville and Medina.

The Medina search also involved a dive team recovering from the bottom of the Erie Canel a box with 10 AR-style receivers, an unmarked gun, magazines, and other firearm parts.

According to U.S. Attorney Jeffrey E. Intravatola, the searchers on Sept. 29 in Bergen recovered two 3D-printed pistol frames, firearm parts and accessories, ammunition reloading equipment, an AR 80% style Jig and drill, a drill press, and various other tools related to firearm manufacturing.

Investigators also searched two properties in Lyndonville and an apartment on East Avenue in Medina, recovering numerous AR-style lower receivers, 3D-printed handguns, and additional firearm parts and accessories. Approximately 59 of the AR-style receivers contained a “third pinhole,” qualifying them as machine guns, according to Intravatola.

The search warrants were executed by the State Police, Genesee County Sheriff's Office, and ATF.

If convicted, Celentano faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.